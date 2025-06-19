Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,237 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

