Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 58,538 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

