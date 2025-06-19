Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 34,310 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

