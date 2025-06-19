Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 199,716 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 199,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,121 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,014 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 80,289 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FCX opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

