Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

