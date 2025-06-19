Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.71, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.71.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.87.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

