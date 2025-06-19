Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $126.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.