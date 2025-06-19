Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

