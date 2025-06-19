Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%
VGSH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.