Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

