iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.77 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.