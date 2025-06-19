Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 3.6%

BATS:OMFL opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

