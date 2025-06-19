Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $754.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $773.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $675.86 and a 200-day moving average of $632.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,706 shares of company stock worth $212,420,665. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

