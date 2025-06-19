Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after buying an additional 6,486,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after buying an additional 5,735,171 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,580,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $857,305,000 after buying an additional 5,001,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,273,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,682,000 after buying an additional 4,488,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,123,445,000 after buying an additional 2,191,926 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

