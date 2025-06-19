Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.