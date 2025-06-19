Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 253.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 36.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 91.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.