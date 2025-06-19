Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $470.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.