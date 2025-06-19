Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 16th

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, and Shell are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or support of battery-powered automobiles. This category includes automakers that specialize in EVs, battery and component suppliers, and charging-infrastructure providers. Investors buy these stocks to participate in the growing shift toward cleaner, electric mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,173,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,644,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NVTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,389,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.96. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Recommended Stories