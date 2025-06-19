Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after purchasing an additional 571,873 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $142.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

