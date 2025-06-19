Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.38.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $222.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $226.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at $12,249,066.84. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.