Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

