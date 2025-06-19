Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after acquiring an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

