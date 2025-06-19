Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,030,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 208,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,148,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,698. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7%

CDNS stock opened at $296.84 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

