Brighton Jones LLC Sells 5,665 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.