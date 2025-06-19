Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 5,310 Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $291,289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $128,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.