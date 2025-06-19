Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,382,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,699.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 103,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE ROP opened at $555.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

