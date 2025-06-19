Brighton Jones LLC Invests $141,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 83.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 106,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 285,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

