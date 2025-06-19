Brighton Jones LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $886.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $887.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

