Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 12,092 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,617 shares of company stock worth $3,113,982. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

