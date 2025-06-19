Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $281.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.77. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $172.49 and a one year high of $288.95.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total value of $1,402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,236,450. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,769.95. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,002 shares of company stock worth $4,467,769. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

