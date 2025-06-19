3,264 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,264 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $296.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.30 and a 200 day moving average of $287.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

