126 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $2,402.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,370.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,082.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,563.21 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

