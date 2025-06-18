Trust Point Inc. Has $253,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

