Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – June 16th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or retail high-end consumer products—such as designer fashion, luxury vehicles, premium accessories and fine jewelry—targeted at affluent buyers. These equities typically benefit from strong brand equity, pricing power and resilient demand, making them a popular way for investors to tap into global discretionary-spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.90. 671,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,012. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.53. RealReal has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 389,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,114. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $773.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,643. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $888.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.74.

