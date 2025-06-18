Promising Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Advanced Micro Devices, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically exceeds $10 billion. These companies are generally well established, financially stable industry leaders with steady revenue and often pay regular dividends. Because of their size and liquidity, large-cap stocks tend to exhibit lower volatility and are considered core holdings for long-term investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.37. The company had a trading volume of 67,166,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,712,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 161.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.04. 141,071,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,858,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $7.29 on Monday, reaching $534.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,378,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,392,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $10.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,402,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,600,758. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.02. 65,478,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,963,853. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01. The stock has a market cap of $335.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Further Reading