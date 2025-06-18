North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $65.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $250.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $748.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

