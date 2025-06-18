Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 14,900 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 231,056 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 151,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of News by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

