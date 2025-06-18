Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,300 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.62 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

