Fifth Third Bancorp Has $635,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

