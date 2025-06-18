Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,096 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,350,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 566,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

