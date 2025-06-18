Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,996,000 after buying an additional 229,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $629.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.