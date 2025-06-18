Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 147,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 110,962 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

