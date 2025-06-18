Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Shell by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Shell by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

