Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,402,000 after acquiring an additional 916,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,633,000 after acquiring an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after acquiring an additional 208,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,723,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 215.38%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

