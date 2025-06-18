Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lowered by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.