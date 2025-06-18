Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 55.8% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of FDX opened at $222.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.89.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

