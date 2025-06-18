Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $583,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $239,864,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $199,065,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $475.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

