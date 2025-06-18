Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $132.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

