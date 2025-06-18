Agriculture Stocks To Research – June 16th

Deere & Company, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign, and Apollo Global Management are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the farming and agribusiness supply chain—ranging from manufacturers of farm machinery and producers of seeds or fertilizers to processors and distributors of food products. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the global agriculture sector, whose performance is shaped by factors such as weather conditions, crop yields, commodity prices and shifting consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $16.55 on Monday, reaching $526.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,853. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.55. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of CNH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,895,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

See Also