1,952 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CCI opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

