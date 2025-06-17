Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 199.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3156 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.